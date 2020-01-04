SkinCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $40,757.00 and approximately $850.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

