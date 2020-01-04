SophiaTX (SPHTX) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $315,486.00 and $12,149.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.57 or 0.05964385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001241 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.