Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

