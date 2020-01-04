Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $719,742.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Spiking has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $719,742.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

Spiking's official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

