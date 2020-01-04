Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Splunk posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Splunk by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.06. 883,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

