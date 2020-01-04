STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $462,650.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded flat against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00015011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, Ethfinex, OKCoin and Tokens.net.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.19 or 0.05926251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029113 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDCM, Tokens.net, DDEX, Ethfinex and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

