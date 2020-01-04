Storm (STORM) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Coinnest and Radar Relay. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $794,087.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinnest, Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Coinrail, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

