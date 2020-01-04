STPT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $300,990.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. STPT has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $300,990.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,546,727 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for STPT is stp.network

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

