Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunrun and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 474,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $7,820,827.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,156 shares of company stock worth $1,219,247. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.