Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.64 ($99.58).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.50 ($114.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Symrise stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €93.66 ($108.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,546 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.20. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

