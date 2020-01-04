Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

