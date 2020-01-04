Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

