TenX Price Tops $0.0416 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinrail, Neraex and Vebitcoin. TenX has a market cap of $5.97 million and $387,461.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,578,123 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liqui, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, COSS, Livecoin, BigONE, Neraex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

