The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 11,354,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

