TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $9.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.
TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 over the last three months. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 2,799,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.