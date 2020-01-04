TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $9.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 over the last three months. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 423,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 2,799,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

