Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Cap of $11,752.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market cap of $11,752.00 and approximately $6,122.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.68 or 1.00045092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

