THORChain Trading Up 22.2% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $227,378.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,402,756 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

