Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 8.5%

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 1,510,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,810,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit