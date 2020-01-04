Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 8.5%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 1,510,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,810,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

