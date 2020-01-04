TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,048,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 568% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,549 shares.The stock last traded at $0.27 and had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

