TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.18 Million

Brokerages expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will report $64.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $249.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,117. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.