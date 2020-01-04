TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.18 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Brokerages expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will report $64.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $249.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,117. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit