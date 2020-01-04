Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $36.97, approximately 6,972,194 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 2,376,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.