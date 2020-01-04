Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 507,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.