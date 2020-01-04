TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,299,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after purchasing an additional 482,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 840,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 1,365,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueCar by 90.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 2,323,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TrueCar by 78.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 1,871,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 528,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,985. The firm has a market cap of $520.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.