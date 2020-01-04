TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $702,054.00 and $145,851.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile