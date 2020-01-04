TrueFeedBack (TFB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293,238.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $705,901.00 and approximately $293,238.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

