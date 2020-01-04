Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

