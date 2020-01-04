UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.82 ($161.42).

ETR:DB1 opened at €139.40 ($162.09) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €103.95 ($120.87) and a fifty-two week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.61.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

