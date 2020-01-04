UGAS Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $728,816.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.05898249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029122 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

