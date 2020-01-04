Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

UGP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.23. 1,535,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,201. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.