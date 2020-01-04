United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.10 and the lowest is $5.19. United Rentals posted earnings of $4.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,271,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after buying an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.