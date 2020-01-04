United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 5.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.82, 18,739,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 13,947,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 11,651.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,553 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in United States Steel by 402.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,957 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 808.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 855,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 84.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 579,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

