Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

UHS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 262,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,885. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

