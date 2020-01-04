Unobtanium Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $119.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $44.19 or 0.00588944 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,503.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.03005403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,507 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.