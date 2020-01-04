Unobtanium Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $394.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.84 or 0.00583065 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.03031518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021619 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,505 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

