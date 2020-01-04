Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $51.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 478,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,227. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.