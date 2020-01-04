Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $51.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
UPLD stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 478,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,227. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
