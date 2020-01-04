V Systems (VSYS) Market Cap Tops $50.64 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. In the last week, V Systems has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $50.64 million and $1.09 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,805,974,321 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,115,857 coins. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

