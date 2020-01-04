ValuEngine Downgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.