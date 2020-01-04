ValuEngine Downgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

