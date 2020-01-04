ValuEngine Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ONCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ONCY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

