Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,966,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 200,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 34.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 482,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%.
About Vedanta
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
