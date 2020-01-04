Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $28.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 538,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,634. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,886 shares of company stock worth $3,491,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

