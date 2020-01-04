Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. 830,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,698. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

