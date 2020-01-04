Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.36.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,908 shares of company stock valued at $56,488,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

