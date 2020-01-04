VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

