Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company's operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 million and a PE ratio of -55.09. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. Village Farms International’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

