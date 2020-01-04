VINchain Price Down 28% Over Last Week (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $103,724.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.