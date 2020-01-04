VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VVUS opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. VIVUS has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. On average, analysts expect that VIVUS will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VIVUS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

