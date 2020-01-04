VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VVUS opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. VIVUS has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.
VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. On average, analysts expect that VIVUS will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
VIVUS Company Profile
VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.
