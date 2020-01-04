Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

