Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 6.3%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41, 5,026,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,336,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $161.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,342,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 5,290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 388,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 356,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

