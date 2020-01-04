Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.