Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $867,877.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

